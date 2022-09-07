Case Engineering Announces New Firm Leadership

Case Engineering’s Principals Darrell Case and Steve Sacco are excited to announce the promotion of six new Principals to the firm. The new Principals will lead the firm for many years to come and continue to serve our clients with the quality and timeliness they have come to expect. Please join us in congratulating them on their new roles.

Darrell Case

Darrell Case, PE, CEO, Founder, has 38 years of experience in mechanical system design for new construction and renovation of institutional and commercial projects. Darrell’s experience includes but is not limited to restaurants, hotels, hospitality, educational, hospital, fire protection, and plumbing system design. He is currently registered in all US States except Alaska. Darrell has received ASHRAE Engineering Technology Awards for the design of air conditioning systems for an office building, supermarket and elementary school in 1998, 2001, and 2006. He was also named 2006 Outstanding Engineer of the Year in Private Practice by the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers. In 2015, he was named Engineer of the Year by the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers.

Stephen Sacco

Stephen Sacco, PE, Principal Structural Engineer, started the structural department for Case Engineering in 2009. Under his leadership, the department has grown from the original 2 staff members to the current 28 structural engineers and designer/drafters. With over 41 years of experience, Steve has worked on engineering projects for notable landmarks around the nation and the St Louis region, namely the renovation of St Louis Union Station, Mungenast Lexus Dealership, (first LEED Lexus dealership in the nation), Lindenwood University 4-story Library, and a 12- story condominium complex at Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. Additionally, he has been involved in the local entertainment field, engineering various structures for the Six Flags St. Louis Theme Park. He is a registered Professional Engineer (PE) in 46 US states and has membership in national professional societies including NSPE, AISC, ICC, and others.

Matt Case

Matt Case, PE, COO, LEED AP, Principal Mechanical Engineer, is a registered professional engineer in over 40 states and has 13 years of experience at Case Engineering. He has built a broad range of work experience in numerous different building types for all markets served by Case Engineering. In addition to leading design teams, Matt has also been named the Chief Operating Officer for the firm.

John J. Virtudazo

John J. Virtudazo, Principal Mechanical Engineer, with 20+ years of experience in mechanical, plumbing and fire protection system design for new construction and renovation of community centers, recreational complexes, restaurant, retail, institutional and commercial projects. John has expertise in HVAC building load analysis and computerized energy analysis. John is also a veteran and member of the US Naval Reserves.

James A. Eyre

James A. Eyre, PE, Principal Mechanical Engineer, has 20+ years of experience in mechanical, plumbing, and fire protection system design for new construction and renovation of institutional and commercial projects. Jim’s experience includes but is not limited to industrial, government, religious, institutional, healthcare, and commercial projects. His recognitions include receiving the Tomas H. Madison Award with Capital Development Board, IL and the Special Achievement Award with Consulting Engineers of Illinois.

Kyle Linenfelser

Kyle Linenfelser, PE, SE, LEED AP, Principal Structural Engineer, has 4 years of construction management and 18 years of structural engineering experience. He graduated with a B.S. from the University of Illinois and an M.S. from San Diego State University. Kyle’s experience includes but is not limited to churches, educational, hospital retrofits and hotels. He is well versed in the use of wood, steel, concrete and masonry in construction and design and is knowledgeable in the application of wind and seismic design criteria. He also enjoys traveling and camping with his wife and three children.

Luke Wild

Luke J. Wild, PE, Principal Mechanical Engineer, with 11 years of experience in mechanical, plumbing and fire protection system design and project management for new construction and renovation of institutional, industrial and commercial projects. Luke’s design experience includes but is not limited to restaurants, pools, educational facilities, industrial laundry facilities, industrial warehouses, retail and offices. His experience also includes building energy simulations, Title 24 calculations and solar evaluations.

Ardie Mansouri

Ardie Mansouri, PE, Principal Structural Engineer, with 12 years of experience in the structural engineering field. Working as an integral part of the structural team for the last 7 years at Case Engineering, Ardie provides a wide variety of design experience across multiple business sectors and construction types. While managing department workload and performing various quality assurance reviews, Ardie also takes part in in-depth design tasks staying involved in the intricacies of the projects that come through Case Engineering. Most recently, he has overseen the implementation of improved project tracking systems that will improve the efficiency of the company as a whole.

