Castle Contracting Expands St. Louis Team with Addition of Mark Reizer and Matt Holley

Castle Contracting, LLC has expanded its St. Louis team with the hiring of Mark Reizer as senior project manager and Matt Holley as business development manager.

Mark Reizer

As senior project manager, Reizer leads teams in the planning, execution and closeout of a wide range of projects. His duties include pre-construction planning, understanding and interpreting project documents, ensuring field leadership has access to accurate project information, monitoring project financials and maintaining client relationships.

Prior to joining Castle, Reizer served as a project manager at Krupp Construction in Ellisville, Mo.,

and assistant project manager at Environmental Operations, Inc. in St. Louis.

He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia and an MBA degree from Webster University in St. Louis.

Reizer and his family live in Wildwood.

Matt Holley

In his role as business development manager, Holley’s primary responsibilities include the identification, qualification and tracking of project pursuit opportunities across Castle’s markets. His job also includes conducting market research, client outreach and relationship management, and participation in industry events and associations.

Before joining Castle, Holley served in both business development and project manager roles at Millstone Weber in St. Charles, Mo.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.

An active leader and volunteer within the A/E/C industry, Holley’s involvement has included participating in the Young Executives Club of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, the Young Executives of SITE, the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance of Way Association (AREMA) and the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).

He and his wife live in Kirkwood.

“We’re happy to welcome Mark and Matt to our growing St. Louis team,” said Michael Pranger, Castle Contracting senior vice president of operations. “Their experience and expertise will help us expand our capacity for attracting and serving Castle clients across the region.”

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects include the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Neuroscience Research Building, Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility, San Diego State University Aztec Recreation Center Expansion, Omaha VA Ambulatory Care Center and Calhoun Solar in Michigan.

