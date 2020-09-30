Castle Contracting Promotes Christie Brinkman & Cody Hobbs

Castle Contracting, LLC has promoted Christie Brinkman and Cody Hobbs.

Christie Brinkman

Christie Brinkman was promoted to Senior Business Development Manager. In this role she will assume primary leadership on the execution of Castle business strategy and lead business development efforts with the firm’s market leaders while cultivating relationships and new opportunities with clients. She joined Castle in 2018.

Brinkman earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and international studies from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. She is an active member of numerous industry organizations including Commercial Real Estate Women, Urban Land Institute, St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers and Construction Forum STL. In the community, she serves as president of the board of directors for Home Sweet Home in St. Louis and volunteers for multiple organizations including LifeWise STL, Women’s Safe House and SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Cody Hobbs

Cody Hobbs was promoted to Assistant Project Safety Manager. Since joining Castle in 2018, he has developed and spearheaded many internal training efforts at the company. He is responsible for the overall administration of safety guidelines on Castle projects, including monitoring the safety efforts of employees and subcontractors.

Hobbs earned a bachelor’s degree of safety in the health sciences program at Illinois State University in Normal, Ill. A Graduate Safety Practitioner (GSP), he is a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals.

“Owning leadership in your role at every level is encouraged at Castle. Christie and Cody are great examples of taking initiative, and I’m looking forward to their contributions moving forward,” said Mike Pranger, vice president of operations, Castle Contracting. Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.