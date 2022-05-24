Castle Contracting Promotes Jeremy Wood to Project Director

Castle Contracting has promoted Jeremy Wood to the position of Project Director for Mechanical/Electrical/Plumbing (MEP) and Utility projects in St. Louis.

Since joining Castle in 2019, he has overseen a wide range of MEP Civil and Utility projects—from emergency repairs to a complex campus infrastructure upgrade at Saint Louis University.

“Jeremy has demonstrated a passion for utility work, customer service and creative problem-solving,” said Castle Senior Vice President Michael Pranger. “His excellent leadership skills will serve him well as market leader.”

Wood is taking on the role formerly held by Castle Project Director Kurt Dulle, who will be relocating to Omaha to join the company’s quickly expanding office there.

Wood earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology, construction management and design from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. He and his family live in Wright City, Mo.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Neuroscience Research Building.

