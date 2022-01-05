Castle Contracting Promotes Tanner Bunch and Charles Danner to Senior Project Engineer

Castle Contracting, LLC has promoted Tanner Bunch and Charles Danner from Project Engineer to Senior Project Engineer.

Tanner Bunch

In their new roles, both will take on greater project management responsibilities and expand their leadership capabilities.

Bunch began his Castle career as an intern in 2016 and joined the company full-time as Project Engineer in 2019. A member of Castle’s MEP/Utility team, he estimates and manages a variety of civil electrical projects.

Charles Danner

Bunch earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. He also serves as a member of the Advisory Council for the State Technical College of Missouri in Linn, Mo.

Danner joined Castle in 2018 as Project Engineer on the Estimating team. He currently coordinates civil sitework on the Next NGA West campus under construction in north St. Louis city.

Danner earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technologies from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo. He’s a member of the Young Executives of SITE Improvement Association, an independent construction contractor group representing more than 220 contractors and businesses. Danner previously served in the U.S. Air Force.

“Both Tanner and Charlie are essential members of the Castle team, and these promotions recognize their diligence, professional growth and leadership potential,” said Castle Vice President of Operations Michael Pranger.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Neuroscience Research Building.

Share this: Tweet



