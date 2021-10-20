Castle Contracting Wins Constructech Vision Award for its Innovative Use of Technology

Castle Contracting, LLC, has earned a Gold award in the 2021 Constructech Vision Awards, an annual program honoring individual construction companies for their innovative use of technology.

An independent panel of judges selected Castle as a top winner for the company’s effective integration of customized software and business systems to optimize the efficiency of its equipment assets and other resources.

The Castle team developed a customized dashboard for Microsoft’s Power BI software to synthesize data from multiple sources, including the company’s scheduling and dispatching system (HCSS Dispatcher), asset management and fleet productivity system (VisionLink), and digital time tracking software (HCSS HeavyJob).

This comprehensive asset management system enables project managers and superintendents to access real-time information so they can make smart equipment allocation and scheduling decisions.

“These advanced tools help Castle maximize productivity, boost our return on investment and identify the need for additional equipment purchases,” said Castle Vice President of Operations Michael Pranger. “The system also helps our teams identify big-picture trends that Castle uses to improve the accuracy, efficiency and value that we deliver to clients.”

Castle was the only Gold-level winner in the $26 million-$100 million category of the 2021 Vision Awards.

“This year’s Constructech Vision Awards winners have found a way to remain innovative and creative in times of constant change and adversity all while demonstrating they can even grow profits along the way,” said Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech and president of Specialty Publishing Media.

Learn more about the 2021 Vision Award winners.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Neuroscience Research Building.

Share this: Tweet



