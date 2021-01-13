Catching Problems Early, Making Repairs is Key

Facility managers are often tasked with maintenance of parking structures. Made of concrete and steel, these multi-level hubs provide visitors and their vehicles with shelter from the elements and often provide access to housing or office space. However, protecting the structure itself from the constant onslaught of environmental stressors and wear-and-tear comes with its own set of challenges.

Vehicles regularly entering parking garages leave water, oil and muck behind. Not to mention salt and de-icers tracked in during the winter months that can corrode the structure’s concrete and steel support system.

An ineffective maintenance routine on a parking structure can quickly lead to costly repairs and restorations that can be disruptive to tenants and cause unexpected costs and safety concerns.

“Essentially, the goal of parking garage maintenance is to keep water and corrosives away from the garage’s reinforcing steel,” said Carter Pogue, Branch Manager of Western’s St. Louis Concrete Restoration Branch. “The damaging and compounding cycle of water infiltration never gets better on its own, and the longer that warning signs are ignored, the more serious and costly the repairs can become.”

All types of parking structures – the three most common types being Double Tee Precast, Conventional and Post-Tensioned – are subject to deterioration. Western’s experts have identified five key indicators that a parking garage is in need of preventative maintenance:

Water Leakage – Leaking water is a clear sign that a parking garage is in need of repairs. The longer the condition is left unattended, the more expensive the consequences can become. Three indicators that water leakage is occurring are: exposed metals rusting, rust stains along the walls and efflorescence.

An experienced concrete maintenance and restoration specialist, such as Western Specialty Contractors, is recommended to identify specific problem areas and hazards within the garage and to recommend a repair plan and maintenance schedule that will:

Delay or avoid costly restoration

Decrease liabilities

Retain ideal parking volume and rates

Adhere to local permitting guidelines

Maintain the property’s value

“Recent strides in technology have provided new and effective ways to extend the life of parking structures,” said Pogue. “These advances consist of conventional means, including better coatings and sealants, as well as all new methods of handling challenging concrete repairs.”

Parking structure restoration services that may be utilized include:

Concrete repair and replacement

Structural repairs

Expansion joint installation/replacement

Clear sealer application

Deck coating installation

Post tension repair (strand and button-head systems)

Epoxy injection

Chemical grout injection

FRP (Fiber Reinforced Polymer Systems)

Cathodic protection

Shotcrete (spray applied concrete)

Sacrificial galvanic anodes

VIDEO ILLUSTRATION: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFTpsEOH3yk#t=29

About Western Specialty Contractors

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.