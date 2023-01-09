Cathy M. Westerheide Retires

Career at Golterman & Sabo Spanned Four Decades

Cathy Westerheide, Director of Sales for G&S Acoustics and FabricWall, will retire effective December 29, 2022, marking the conclusion of a notable 29-year career with Golterman & Sabo, the parent company of G & S Acoustics.

“Cathy’s relationships with our customers and reps have been outstanding,” says Herb Golterman, CEO. “She has that rare talent of being extremely technical and organized, yet outgoing and customer focused. We’ve heard from many customers that she is one of the best in the business and we could not agree more!”

“Seeing our department grow from just Herb and me to a talented team of 15 people has been incredibly rewarding,” says Westerheide reflecting on her career. Under her leadership, G & S Acoustics has grown into a multi-million- dollar business.

Westerheide has been with G&S since 1994, having worked as an estimator, sales assistant, sales representative, national sales manager, and director. “The most rewarding part of my career was the many friends I made.” In retirement, she plans to spend quality time with her grandchildren, and travel.

Westerheide responsibilities will be split among two established leaders in the company. Liz Holley the manager for G&S Acoustics. Kathy Helfrich the manager for FabricWall.

G&S Acoustics® is a leading manufacturer of acoustical, tackable, and sound-diffusing wall and ceiling products distributed worldwide. G&S Acoustics’ fabrication process includes custom designs, prints, and shapes to visually and acoustically enhance any interior space. The company’s extensive product line offers attractive and economical sound control systems for any application. For more information, email G&S Acoustics or call 800-737-0307.