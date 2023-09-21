Central School District #104 Holds Groundbreaking for Additions & Renovations to Joseph Arthur Middle School

Central School District #104 held a groundbreaking ceremony on September 14, 2023, to kick off the additions and renovations project at their Joseph Arthur Middle School. Poettker Construction is serving as the construction manager and Cordogan Clark the designer for 26,900 square feet of building expansions and 10,900 square feet of light renovations to the district’s middle school campus.

“This addition is greatly needed to accommodate our ever-growing student population and allow us to be competitive with our surrounding school communities,” said Dr. Gabrielle Rodriguez, Superintendent of Central 104. “We are confident in Poettker Construction and Cordogan Clark’s ability to deliver a more safe, modern, and welcoming learning environment for our middle school students.”

The facility expansion encompasses three new additions: a new ICC-rated competition gymnasium, which will also serve as the campus’s first ever storm shelter; a new full-service commercial kitchen and serving spaces to replace the existing outdated and undersized cafeteria; and an education wing featuring 10 new classrooms for 4th through 6th-grade students that will replace existing modular space intended for temporary use.

The project will also require light renovations to the common spaces including the entry lobby to improve the traffic flow throughout the building. The existing multi-purpose space being replaced by the gymnasium will be converted into the new, expanded cafeteria.

“The Poettker Team is thrilled to collaborate with Central School District #104 to expand the district’s middle school educational and multi-purpose facilities,” said Jon Carroll, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Poettker Construction Company. “We are excited to continue our partnership and deliver an enhanced learning environment for the district.”

This campus-wide project is expected to be completed for the 2024-2025 school year.

About Central School District 104

Central school district 104 has 2 schools, Dawn Elser Elementary, formerly Central Elementary School, serving over 300 diverse students in grades PK-4 and Joseph Arthur Middle School, serving over another 300 diverse students in grades 5-8. The district is led by Superintendent Dr. Gabrielle Rodriguez in her first year at Central, and 7th year as a school district superintendent. The district is a Title I district located in O’fallon in St. Clair County. We Imagine the possibilities, Inspire students that dreams can come true, and Achieve Greatness! For more information, visit www.central104.org.

About Poettker Construction Company

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is an award-winning family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction provides safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com.