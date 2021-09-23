Cervantes Convention Center Expansion Project Bidding Opportunities

St. Louis construction firms are invited to an informational event September 24 (today) to learn about bidding opportunities for the Cervantes Convention Center expansion project at The America’s Center (AC Next Gen.) The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Cervantes Convention Center, 701 Convention Plaza, Room 100. Guests should use the entrance at 8th Street and Washington Avenue. Contractors representing all trades are invited to attend and should pre-register at https://acnextgenproject.com/contractor-informational.

“M/WBE participation will be an emphasis at this and all outreach events. We believe that the workforce on our projects should mirror the diverse communities where we work and live,” said Tony Thompson, president of Kwame Building Group, which is serving as the Project Manager.

The AC Next Gen project includes the addition of more than 90,000 square feet of exhibit space, a 61,000-square-foot multi-purpose ballroom and meeting area, additional new loading docks, outdoor pavilion and more.

To learn more about the project and bidding opportunities, visit https://acnextgenproject.com/.







ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP, INC.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

