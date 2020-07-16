Charlyce Ruth to Open AGCMO Office in Springfield

Contractors to Help Continue Annual BuildMYFuture High School Event

Charlyce Ruth, former chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield, has been named District Representative for Southwest Missouri by the Associated General Contractors of Missouri. The announcement was made by Leonard Toenjes, CAE, president of the 500-plus member statewide organization.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Charlyce’s expertise and experience to represent us in southwest Missouri,” said Toenjes. “We saw her departure from the HBA as the perfect opportunity for us. We already have several members in this area of the state and there is tremendous demand for our training, certification and safety programs. A large portion of AGCMO membership is heavy highway, so there is particular demand from that sector. Also, her experience in workforce development and recruitment through the BuildMYFuture and other events is a perfect match with our strategic priorities.”

Ruth joined AGCMO, effective July 1, and already has hit the ground running. AGCMO currently has offices in Jefferson City and St. Louis, and plans to open a third office in Springfield soon.

Ruth noted, “I’m looking forward to this new opportunity to continue to serve the construction industry in Springfield. I how have a chance to help heavy, highway, and infrastructure contractors continue to build a great quality of life in Southwest Missouri.”

Ruth, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Whitworth University in Spokane, WA, joined the HBA in 1999 and served as CEO from April 2014 until June 2020. Prior to that, she served as office manager for Andrea Development Group, Inc. and worked in various administrative positions at Dameron Color Labs and D-Lan Health Care, Inc., all in the Springfield area. In Seattle, she worked as an office manager for Tobb Construction Co., Inc. and was a full charge bookkeeper for FloScan Instrument Co., Inc.

She currently serves as treasurer of the local board of directors for the National Association of Women in Construction. In 2010 she received NAWIC’s Vesta Award for Outstanding Women in Construction.

Commenting on the appointment, Toenjes added that Ruth’s background aligns well with AGCMO’s top three strategic initiatives – workforce development, legislative advocacy and membership growth. “Our industry is on the front lines of training and recruiting new workers, fixing our state’s and nation’s infrastructure, and strengthening the entrepreneurs who comprise the bulk of our membership. I know Charlyce will help propel forward all three of those efforts in this area.”

AGCMO is the leading voice of the construction industry in Missouri, representing over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties throughout Missouri. www.agcmo.org