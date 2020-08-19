Chartway Federal Credit Union Celebrates Double Branch Openings

NewGround, a St. Louis-based innovative architecture, design, and project management firm, recently celebrated the openings for Chartway Federal Credit Union’s (FCU) two branches located in Suffolk and Chesapeake, Virginia.

In recent efforts to align their brand through design, the Harbour View and Greenbrier branches are the next facilities to be completed in Chartway FCU’s system-wide transformation. NewGround provided design, project management, environmental, and training services for both locations.

“We are proud that Chartway FCU chose NewGround to be their strategic design partner to complete their system-wide branch transformation, and we hope they love their Harbour View and Greenbrier branches,” said Kevin Blair, President and CEO at NewGround.

Harbour View

Located in Suffolk, Virginia, the new 3,000 square foot Harbour View branch features an exterior remote drive-up ITM. With a much more visible street presence, this branch utilizes the credit union’s prototype design to reflect a unified brand across the branch system. Similar to other recent Chartway FCU designs, the interior parallels fully-branded environmental graphics, cash recycler technology, and a large format digital display.

Greenbrier

Chartway FCU’s Greenbrier branch is a 2,240 square foot renovation located in Chesapeake, Virginia which remained occupied throughout the duration of the project’s remodel. Design features in Greenbrier’s newly renovated branch include updated signage with digital displays, fully-branded environmental graphics, teller pods with cash recyclers, and a large format digital display.

