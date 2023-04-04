Chesterfield Sports Complex Celebrates Grand Opening

Chesterfield Sports Association (CSA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the new Chesterfield Sports Complex, the largest indoor volleyball and basketball complex in the region. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 150 N Eatherton Road in the Chesterfield Valley area of St. Louis County, is anticipated to attract an estimated 900,000 visitors each year with 1,000 youth athletes practicing there each week and 2,500 athletes playing tournaments on the weekend. The complex will be a major economic driver, expected to generate $3.6 million in local spending and more than 10,000 hotel room nights per year. Nearly 20 major regional and national sporting events, including martial arts and gymnastics meets, are scheduled between March and July, which attract out-of-town guests to the area to generate economic activity for local restaurants, hotels and retail establishments.

“This project was always about building a home for the youth. A nonprofit association runs the facility, so it is not about the money. It is about the kids — giving them a safe environment to play sports but also taking care of them physically and mentally,” said Stuart Duncan, executive director of Chesterfield Sports Complex whose vision and leadership sparked the project. “With our performance training and medical partners, ACE Performance Lab and Mercy Sports Medicine, we are not only getting them on the court to develop their skill set but helping them health wise.”

The 97,000-square-foot facility features nine basketball courts that convert into 18 volleyball courts and are equipped with Olympic level flooring and HD/4K streaming cameras. A sophisticated LED lighting system is programmable with various lighting levels and colors to best illuminate basketball or volleyball action. Additional amenities include a fitness area, full food service operations, comfortable spectator seating courtside, second-floor mezzanine for game viewing, lounge areas and multipurpose rooms for team rooms, meetings and classes.

The facility is available to rent for birthday parties, sports banquets, sports tournaments and other special events. CSA is hosting basketball programs, including a 3-on-3 summer basketball league and a spring skills camp for youth in 2nd through 8th grades through May. Tenants represent some of the best youth basketball and volleyball athletes in the region and the nation, as well as athletes of all levels. They include High Performance STL, Bradley Beal Elite Basketball Club, Stratman Sports and CNR Basketball. The facility’s medical provider, Mercy Sports Medicine, will have athletic trainers on site for all practices, games and tournaments starting this Fall.

A 4,200-square-foot ACE Performance Lab is under construction on the first and second floors and will provide performance training and muscle recovery programs. This facility will feature Olympic lifting stations and a 65-foot long, 15-foot wide turf area for speed and agility training using sleds and battle ropes. A recovery area will be equipped with tools to help athletes speed muscle recovery to prevent injury or during rehabilitation following an injury. ACE Performance Lab is scheduled to complete in May.

The project was funded by State Bank. The general contractor was Keystone Construction Company. The developer was Mia Rose Holdings. The architect was mw Weber Architects and the civil engineer was Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Founded in 2020, Chesterfield Sports Association (CSA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was formed to give St. Louis youth the opportunity to grow, develop, and reach their highest potential as an athlete, student and individual. CSA owns and operates Chesterfield Sports Complex and delivers youth basketball programs and leagues at the new, state-of-the-art facility in Chesterfield Valley. For more information, visit https://chesterfieldsports.com and follow chesterfieldsports on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.