Chris Arb Joins McCarthy as Senior Manager of Business Development

Chris Arb has signed on with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. as Senior Business Development Manager. In this position, he will build client and partner relationships to expand McCarthy’s industrial experience across the company’s 28-state Central Region—from the Plains to the East Coast.

Before joining McCarthy, Arb served as Industrial Group Business Development Manager at a local general contracting firm. His business development experience also includes serving seven years with a manufacturing firm as a territory sales representative covering Missouri and Illinois.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chris to our Industrial business development team,” said Aaron Lich, vice president at McCarthy. “His background, expertise and personality will be assets as we continue to develop new client and partner relationships.”

Arb earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia, Missouri.

Arb serves on the Board of Directors for the Electrical Board of Missouri and Illinois. In addition, he is involved with the athletic associate for his local parish, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, in south St. Louis County.

“I joined the McCarthy team because the company’s core values, culture and vision resonated with me,” said Arb. “I’m excited to be part of the continued success of the Industrial Group and look forward to many years of building long-term relationships and large-scale projects.”

