Chris Mathews Launches BFW Engineering and Testing Services’ Belleville Office

BFW Engineering is proud to announce that Chris Mathews is now heading up their newest office located in Belleville, IL. With over 10 years of experience as a geotechnical engineer, Matthews specializes in site specific seismic analysis, non-destructive and in-situ testing, foundation design and mine subsidence mitigation.

He has managed a wide variety of large-scale geotechnical projects in both the private and public sectors and currently serves as a board member of the SAME Scott Field Post.

BFW Engineering and Testing Services is a multi-disciplined, full-service engineering firm that provides engineering excellence through planning, design, and construction observation phase services for Civil, Structural, Transportation, Mechanical and Electrical projects of diverse complexities. With a staff of over 130 employees in nine office locations, in addition to engineering services, BFW also offers Grant Strategies,

Historic Preservation, Landscape Architecture, Park Services, Port Authority Master Planning and Geospatial Technologies.

