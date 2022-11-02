Christie Brinkman of Castle Contracting Honored Twice for Her A/E/C and Community Leadership

Christie Brinkman, director, design-build at Castle Contracting, LLC, has been recognized by two national publications for her outstanding leadership across the local A/E/C industry and broader St. Louis community.

Building Design + Construction selected Brinkman for its “40 Under 40” list of achievers for 2022, and Engineering News-Record has included her on the ENR Midwest “Top Young Professionals” list for 2023. These honors complement Brinkman’s previous recognition in the St. Louis Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” class of 2021.

“Christie is an exceptional young leader who’s earned the utmost respect of her clients, Castle colleagues, project partners and community collaborators,” said Castle Senior Vice President Michael Pranger. “These honors underscore her positive impact on our company, industry and community.”

Brinkman joined Castle in 2018 as business development manager and was promoted to senior business development manager in 2020 and director, design-build in 2021. In her current role, Brinkman engages new owner and developer clients early in the civil design process to save costs and reduce risks during construction. Through her efforts, she has more than doubled the number of design-build clients and increased the number of design-build projects 6.5 times.

Brinkman currently serves as Chair for Mission Advancement with the St. Louis chapter of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), and she’s also held leadership positions in the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) St. Louis Chapter, St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers (SLC3), Construction Forum STL, the Engineers Club of St. Louis and the Missouri Society of Hospital Engineers.

A past president and board member of Home Sweet Home, a local nonprofit furniture bank, Brinkman’s recent community involvement also includes volunteering for LifeWise STL, Women’s Safe House, SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Shalom House, The Bridge and the Wet Nose Project

View the Building Design + Construction 2022 40 Under 40 honorees.





View the ENR Midwest 2023 Top Young Professionals.

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation and design-build services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Neuroscience Research Building.

