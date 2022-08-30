Christopher McDonald Joins Tarlton Accounting and Finance Team

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, hired Christopher McDonald as an accountant on its accounting and finance team.

In this new position, McDonald assists Tarlton Controller Holly Kinney in the firm’s ongoing financial responsibilities including processing payroll; benefits and tax reporting; updating licensing; and establishing new vendors. He also is an active member on Tarlton’s Social and Wellness Committees.

McDonald brings to Tarlton over a decade of work experience, including serving in multi-faceted positions at Enterprise Holdings, Nestle Purina PetCare, Save A Lot and Cushman & Wakefield.

“Chris is a great addition to the Tarlton accounting and finance department,” said Anthony Eftimoff, vice president of finance. “His outgoing personality and enthusiasm for his work has forged positive relationships with members of multiple departments within the company.”

McDonald holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accountancy from Fontbonne University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

Share this: Tweet



