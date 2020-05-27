Citizens for Modern Transit Teams up with Mission: St. Louis to Increase Access to Jobs in the St. Louis Market

To positively impact and strengthen St. Louis’ workforce, Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) has announced a new collaboration with Mission: St. Louis that will offer participants a chance to try transit for free. The opportunity is made possible through CMT’s Try & Ride program, which provides riders who are new to MetroBus or MetroLink with customized route information, helpful tips and free fare for the first two months.

Mission: St. Louis works to empower people to transform their lives, families and neighborhoods. Its EACH1 community health and workforce development program helps people access the resources they need to achieve sustainable employment, live healthy lifestyles and create real change in their lives. Through this collaboration with Citizens for Modern Transit, Mission: St. Louis will include the Try & Ride Program, which provides complimentary passes and assistance navigating the transit system, as part of its EACH1 program offerings beginning June 1.

“We are very excited to begin this effort with Citizens for Modern Transit,” said Amy Bollinger, Director of Workforce Operations for Mission: St. Louis. “Our hope is to continue to create a sustainable workforce within the St. Louis community, and by connecting people with the resources they need to utilize our public transit system, we can hopefully expand upon our program and reach more individuals.”

The Try & Ride initiative with Citizens for Modern Transit and Mission: St. Louis is open to any Missouri or Illinois residents participating in Mission: St. Louis’ EACH1 program who do not already utilize the region’s public transportation system. Upon registering, each program participant receives a personalized transit route, complimentary tickets for two months, a journal to capture stories and write down reminders, and a list of tips for using transit. Registration also enrolls them in the Guaranteed Ride Home program, which provides the user with subsidized access to ride-hailing services like Lyft, a cab ride or rental car in the case of an emergency or unexpected schedule change at work.

“Public transit continues to be a source of economic development within our region,” said Kim Cella, Executive Director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “CMT’s Try & Ride program helps to familiarize people with our transit system to remove any reservations about taking public transit. In doing so, we can use our new collaboration with Mission: St. Louis, as well as our existing relationship with CyberUp, to better connect our St. Louis workforce.”

For more information about Citizens for Modern Transit and how those not affiliated with Mission: St. Louis can also take advantage of the Try & Ride program, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region. To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org.