Clayco Announces Katie Lane as New Chief Talent Officer

The proven leader will be instrumental in talent acquisition, member development, retention initiatives and assume the crucial role of culture keeper for the organization

Accomplished executive and industry leader Katie Lane was named Clayco’s new Chief Talent Officer, the full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm announced today.

Lane, who previously served as COO/Master Trainer at Dale Carnegie since 2016, will strengthen Clayco’s leadership team by bolstering talent management strategies and training initiatives, as well as fostering Clayco’s continued culture of excellence. She has worked in the training and development field since 2008 and has maintained a commitment in line with Clayco’s to champion inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Katie join our team as Chief Talent Officer,” said Bob Clark, Founder and Executive Chairman of Clayco. “Katie brings a wealth of experience to our team and will play a pivotal role in shaping our company’s future. Her inspiring background in talent management across multiple industries and passion for growing top-tier workforces make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team.”

Clark has been acting as interim CTO at Clayco prior to Lane’s arrival. She will work closely with him during the transition period to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities.

“I’m eager to step into this new role with Clayco and grow its high-performance culture and ambitious people with their many bright minds and adventurous spirits,” Lane said. “This opportunity will be a great challenge and I’m looking forward to supporting such tremendous vision, growth and success. Bob has done an amazing job fostering talent and promoting a positive workplace culture and I’m honored to build upon his foundation.”

During her time at Dale Carnegie, Lane was responsible for creating and maintaining customized learning and development solutions for large corporate clients. She successfully expanded the regional footprint of the office and led a team of nearly two dozen, ensuring organizational effectiveness and efficiency.

Lane will report to Clayco COO Steve Sieckhaus.

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $5.2 billion in revenue for 2022, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit http://www.claycorp.com.