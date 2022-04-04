Clayco Celebrates Groundbreaking for New 28-Story PALMtowerResidences at Arizona Center in Downtown Phoenix

Local officials joined developer North American Development Group (NADG), Will Bruder Architects and Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), and Clayco to celebrate start of construction for the new apartment tower on Thursday, March 31

Representatives from North American Development Group, Will Bruder Architects, LJC and Clayco joined local officials to celebrate the official groundbreaking of PALMtower Residences at Arizona Center, a new 28-story tower in downtown Phoenix. Owned by North American Development Group and designed by Will Bruder Architects in collaboration with LJC, the structure is scheduled for completion in early 2024.

Located at 440 East Van Buren Street, the building will contain 352 apartment units; a 17,500-square-foot seventh floor amenity level with an outdoor pool and indoor-outdoor common space; as well as six floors of above ground parking with 370 spaces and 120 spots for bike parking.

“We are honored to help transform Phoenix’s downtown residential market with a Will Bruder-designed high-rise,” said Clayco executive Eric Jaegers. “Together with North American Development Group, we will successfully deliver this highly anticipated project to the Phoenix community as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.”

“We are excited to be working with a great team on PALMtower to deliver an elevated living experience for the residents, combining the comforts of home and direct access to all of the energy of downtown Phoenix,” said NADG Vice President Chris Chamberlain.

The 481,980-square-foot building’s exterior cladding will be comprised of glass and metal paneling to showcase true urban living with a unique and high-end façade. Other project partners include Ventana on curtain wall systems; civil engineering firm Dibble; structural engineering firm BASE; and MEPFP consulting engineers Peterson Associates.

Since relocating its Residential Business Unit headquarters to the firm’s newly established Phoenix operations in 2021, Clayco is transforming the downtown skyline with the construction of several multifamily high-rises, including Skye on 6th and the recently completed X Phoenix Phase I.



Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.8 billion in revenue for 2020, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

North American Development Group (“NADG”) was founded in 1977 and is a full service, vertically integrated real estate platform with over $5 Billion of assets under management. NADG has been active in the acquisition, development/redevelopment, and management of over 300 shopping centers and mixed-use projects comprising well over 35 million square feet across the United States and Canada. Under its residential platform, NADG has completed or is under development on over 6,500 residential units, with a pipeline of an additional 7,000 units. NADG’s team of over 275 professionals are located in 13 offices across North America. www.nadg.com

Arizona Center, located in the heart of downtown Phoenix at 3rd St. and Van Buren, is a one million-square-foot mixed-use center. It’s a unique, centralized hub where entertainment, shopping, events, dining and office space come together. Amidst many Phoenix points of pride including the Phoenix Convention Center, many hotels, Phoenix Suns Arena, Chase Field and AMC Movie Theater, the newly renovated Arizona Center is truly a downtown Phoenix urban oasis. For more information visit www.arizonacenter.com .

