Clayco Completes Class A Office BuildingEDGE@WEST in St. Louis

New COVID-safe amenities are incorporated throughout the four-story, 125,000-SF facility

Clayco recently completed the design and construction of EDGE@WEST, a four-story, 125,000-square-foot Class A office building in Creve Coeur for Seneca Commercial Real Estate. Completed during the COVID-19 lockdown, the employee-centric building’s design is largely touchless and includes safely distanced amenities targeting technology and creative companies.

Built by Clayco and designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, the project broke ground in December 2019 and finished core and shell a year later. Exposed building systems are incorporated into the design, including enhanced mechanical systems that increase healthy air flow using attached plasma units. Seven hundred and thirty tons of structural steel were used to build the project, with the heaviest tilt-up concrete panel weighing 182,000 pounds. The building’s central core is enveloped in floor-to-ceiling glass to provide natural light and an increased feeling of space.

Designed pre-pandemic, the building contains touchless doors and a sleek, open concept offering communal amenities, so tenants don’t have to build them into rented spaces. Amenities include:

High-end IT and screen package

Fitness center with showers and locker rooms

Coffee and pastries bar

Fireplace area with soft seating

Outdoor lounges, putting green, and bocce ball and basketball courts

Small phone booths, huddle rooms, collaboration space and traditional private offices

All four floors are connected by a central communicating stair that opens to two multi-level atriums. To host outdoor events, tenants can raise rolling garage doors on each side of the building’s ground level. Self-cleaning antimicrobial surfaces can be found throughout the building—a project modification made during the construction phase. Other project modifications made to combat COVID-19 included replacing standard restroom doors with dual-action doors that can be opened with a bump from feet or hands as well as installing automated check-in and sanitation stations at all building entrances.

“Once again, Clayco has delivered on time and on budget,” said Seneca’s CEO Larry Chapman. “More than that, Clayco’s design partnership with the Lamar Johnson Collaborative has delivered what I believe is the best, leading edge office environment that exists in all of the St. Louis Metropolitan area, focused on the occupant experience and creating a place people want to work in. I could not be happier.”

Clayco provided design-build and self-perform concrete services in collaboration with architect Lamar Johnson Collaborative and owner Seneca CRE.