Clayco Establishes New Science & Technology Business Unit Led by Industry Veteran

Clayco announced today the launch of the company’s new Science and Technology Business Unit. Following the completion of recent projects for Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Dow Chemical, this strategy will leverage Clayco’s uniquely integrated project delivery for existing pharmaceutical, advanced manufacturing and life science customers while also focusing on driving new business growth and broadening their customer base.

“Innovation, technology, and transparency are the main differentiators that allow us to continue to be a disruptor in the industry,” said Anthony Johnson, President, Industrial Business Unit at Clayco. “In conjunction with our integrated engineering, design, and self-perform capabilities, we are excited to bring this unique perspective of project delivery to our Science and Technology customers.”

The Science and Technology business unit will be led by Koray Ozgenc, a 20-year veteran in the design-build industry with an extensive background in the life sciences, advanced manufacturing and complex project delivery. Senior Vice President of Science and Technology Don Crotty will also join the leadership team bringing 35 years of Science and Technology design experience for customers such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck.

“Complex projects require a team-based, integrated delivery where the client, the engineering team, the builder, and the operator are together at the table from the beginning,” said Mr. Ozgenc. “Clayco’s ability to bring this in-house expertise to deliver projects in any geographic market in the country allows us to function almost as an extension of their business rather than as a completely outside entity.”

In conjunction with pharmaceutical and life science projects, the Science and Technology business unit will also focus on delivery of projects that require clean room construction, research & development laboratories, pilot plants, advanced manufacturing, FDA regulated warehouse distribution centers and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliant manufacturing plants.

It is exciting to see our continued growth in this sector,” said Rick Moeckel, Executive Vice-President and Institutional Business Unit Leader. “As we continue to live out our Beyond These Walls mantra, we continue to focus on our ability to aid in the advancement of science and technology to improve our world on a daily basis.”

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $3.25 billion in revenue for 2019, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, science and technology, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.