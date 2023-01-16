Clayco Hires Cathie Funderburg as Senior Director of Corporate Services

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm, announced today that it is welcoming Cathie Funderburg as Senior Director of Corporate Services.

“Cathie will be filling a critical role leading all of our corporate services as we continue our rapid growth,” said Bob Clark, Executive Chairman & Founder of Clayco. “We need a disciplined approach to all our real estate, facility upgrades, food service and security. Cathie brings all that and more. We have worked with her for years when she was our client at Express Scripts and we have always been impressed with Cathie. We look forward to having her join our team.”

Funderburg brings over 22 years of experience leading efficient and effective day-to-day operational success at large, high-growth companies. She joins Clayco from CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm where she served as the Facilities Director. Previously, she served as the Facilities Director at Express Scripts, where she oversaw day-to-day operations inside the 1,000,000-square-foot facility as well as its Pharmacy Distribution Center – the two largest facilities located in St. Louis, Missouri and Whitestown, Indiana. During her time with Express Scripts, Funderburg successfully implemented a site optimization strategy by working cross functionally with 20 departments over the span of two years. She began her career as Senior Facility Manager at Cassidy Turley, now Cushman Wakefield.

“I have always had positive experiences and interactions with Clayco, which built the Express Scripts campus,” Funderburg said. “This role goes beyond just managing buildings, but encompasses strategy, space planning, and project management that ultimately impacts the overall employee experience.” Funderburg will be responsible for directing and controlling the activities of the Strategic Facilities Planning Process, Corporate Capital Portfolio Management for all Clayco offices in the USA (excluding jobsite mobilization), planning and design, PM Practices, Corporate Engineering Standards and Specifications as well as the development of the global capital long-range plan. She will oversee facility operations, maintenance and management, as well as team member services and amenities, space and master planning, project management and planning, budgeting and procurement of furniture, fixtures, and equipment and office supplies.

Funderburg will also be responsible for Clayco’s capital investment governance and business processes to ensure proper evaluation, cross-functional review and decision-making related to USA capital investments

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely and sustainably delivers the highest quality solutions to clients across North America on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $4.9 billion in revenue for 2021, Clayco specializes in the “art and science of building,” providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential-related building projects. For more information, visit www.claycorp.co