Clayco Signs Net-Zero Pledge to Eliminate Greenhouse Gas Emission

Clayco has pledged commitment to a Net-Zero standard that utilizes Science Based Targets initiative framework toward positive climate action.

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm is proud to announce its recent commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard. The SBTi Net-Zero Standard is the world’s first framework for corporate net-zero target setting in line with climate science. Science Based Targets provides companies with a clearly-defined pathway to track, disclose, reduce and ultimately eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, limiting global temperature rise to a 1.5 degrees Celsius warming scenario.

“We are excited to lead our industry toward a zero-carbon economy using the customized framework set forth by SBTi,” said Clayco Founder and Executive Chairman Bob Clark. “We have the greatest ability to reduce emissions when our projects utilize our integrated services: CRG-developed, LJC-designed and Clayco-built buildings, with our concrete subsidiary CSI playing an instrumental role in decreasing our carbon output.”

Clayco’s in-house Building Science group has supported project sustainable goals throughout its history. Clayco has extensive experience earning third party green certifications with over 95 LEED certified projects and work with Fitwel, WELL, Passive House, Green Globes, ParkSmart and Living Building Challenge. The team also provides many services to help use data to inform better design and construction such as energy modeling, daylight analysis, life cycle analysis, embodied carbon studies and modular design.

Clayco’s first vice president of sustainability, Ryan Spies, is developing a holistic strategy to measure and reduce Clayco’s overall carbon footprint, identify sustainable business opportunities for leadership and oversee sustainability practices and training for the enterprise. Clayco recently performed a cursory review of its emissions and is currently undergoing a deep dive emissions inventory with plans to set 2021 as a baseline.

“There are few endevaors more noble than working to reduce and eventually eliminate greenhouse gas emissions,” said Ryan Spies, Vice President of Sustainability. “We are beyond thrilled to pledge this commitment to SBTi to make a deep impact within our industry.”

Share this: Tweet



