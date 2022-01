Clayco Starts Construction on 28-storyPALMtower, New Multifamily High-Rise in Downtown Phoenix

National design-build firm Clayco recently started construction of PALMtower, a new 28-story residential tower in downtown Phoenix. Owned by North American Development Group and designed by Will Bruder Architects in collaboration with LJC, the structure is scheduled for completion in early 2024.

Located at 440 East Van Buren Street, the building will contain 352 apartment units; a 17,500-square-foot seventh floor amenity level with an outdoor pool and indoor-outdoor common space; as well as six floors of above ground parking with 370 spaces with 120 spots for bike parking.

“We are honored to help transform Phoenix’s downtown residential market with a Will Bruder-designed high-rise,” said Clayco executive Eric Jaegers. “Together with North American Development Group, we will successfully deliver this highly anticipated project to the Phoenix community as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible.”

Landlocked on all sides in one of downtown’s most constrained sites, the 481,980-square-foot building’s exterior cladding will be comprised of glass and metal paneling to showcase true urban living with a unique and high-end façade. Other project partners include Ventana on curtain wall systems; civil engineering firm Dibble; structural engineering firm BASE; and MEPFP consulting engineers Peterson Associates.

Since relocating its Residential Business Unit headquarters to the firm’s newly established Phoenix operations in 2021, Clayco is transforming the downtown skyline with the construction of several multifamily high-rises, including the recently started Skye on 6th, PALMtower and X Phoenix.

