Cohen Architectural Woodworking Building Sneeze Guards For Businesses Nationwide

Texas Roadhouse Orders 12,000 Units for Restaurants Coast-to-Coast

Cohen Architectural Woodworking has ramped up production to meet the growing nationwide demand for sneeze guards.

Restaurants, supermarkets, and other establishments need sneeze guards to protect patrons and employees against COVID-19.

One client, Texas Roadhouse, has ordered 12,000 units. The sneeze guards will be installed in their restaurants from coast-to-coast. The Texas Roadhouse sneeze guards feature plexiglass and wood finished to match their wood interiors. Cohen also customized designed sneeze guards for Vino Volo at the New Orleans International Airport.

Phil Cohen, Founder and CEO, says the firm custom design sneeze guards to meet each client’s specifications, in any size or quantity, and using most any materials.

“We have the equipment and personnel to churn out large quantities of sneeze guards and do so quickly to meet the demands of the client. Whether thousands of locations or just a few, we can meet their needs. Our design team will custom design sneeze guards in line with the branding specifications of their business,” Cohen said.

Founded in 1982, Cohen Architectural Woodworking is a family-owned architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. Recently named a Forbes Small Giant as one of the top 25 small businesses in America, two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships and we care about excellence. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com