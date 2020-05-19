Cohen Architectural Woodworking Named A Forbes 2020 ‘Small Giant’ Among America’s Best Small Businesses

Forbes has named Cohen Architectural Woodworking one of its 25 ‘Small Giants’ for 2020, recognizing America’s top small businesses. The exclusive list is represents a select group of companies committed to greatness over fast growth, enabling them to best serve their customers, employees and communities, while maintaining profitability.

Each year, Forbes teams up with the Small Giants Community to identify the top 25 best small companies in America (a.k.a. Small Giants). These companies are honored at a celebration during the Small Giants Community Summit and in Forbes magazine. The winning companies share six common qualities: purpose, leadership, culture, finance, relationships, and community.

The magazine highlighted Cohen’s humble beginnings, started by Phillip Cohen, Founder and CEO, making wooden porch swings in a neighbor’s barn as a way to recover from a life of violence and drug abuse. It discusses the formation of the company in 1982, multiple woodworking awards for architectural design and the company’s mission of helping those seeking a second chance at life.

“Forbes is one of the leading media companies in the world. To be named on their list of Small Giants is humbling. I credit our entire team for this, for believing in our vision and working together. Our people are our strength. We are like a little village all pulling together to serve our clients and our community,” Cohen said.

The Small Giants Community was started with the best-selling book, Small Giants by Bo Burlingham. Small Giants digs deep into the stories of fourteen remarkable companies that have chosen to prioritize purpose and people over profit. In his book, Burlingham explores these Small Giants and shares what gives these special companies their unique “mojo.” The Small Giants Community is a business community for purpose-driven leaders who want to share stories of incredible businesses and learn new practices and systems to implement in their own organizations. For more visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/maneetahuja/2020/05/12/forbes-small-giants-25-companies-that-believe-smaller-is-better/#739165fe1432

Founded in 1982, Cohen Architectural Woodworking is a family-owned architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. The firm has won multiple awards including the Architectural Woodwork Institute’s Award of Excellence for six separate projects, and the 2016 Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce. Recently, Phillip Cohen, President and Founder, was presented with the 2017 SBA Small Business Person of the Year award for the State of Missouri and was given a Lifetime Achievement Award while being named to the St. Louis Small Business Hall of Fame. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com