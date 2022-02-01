Cohen Architectural Woodworking Names Tim Bornemann COO

Tim Bornemann

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Tim Bornemann has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bornemann will help Cohen grow its practice of Lean Manufacturing while helping the company streamline its business operations.

Bornemann has 40 years of experience serving in corporate leadership, business ownership, and consulting. Recognized as a leading national expert on Lean Manufacturing he has served in management with Libbey Owens Ford, Johnson Controls, Americ Disc and Vendo Company, and as a consultant with Gemini Consulting, Kaizen Institute, and Pathways Consulting. He continues his work as President of the Lean Training Institute.

“Tim has a proven track record of leveraging Lean processes to obtain bottom line results. He understands how Lean can improve revenue and effectively impact operations to lower costs and streamline response to customer requirements,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “Tim will play a major role in helping Cohen Architectural Woodworking achieve next level growth while maintaining solid profitability.”

“Cohen is highly successful and an established nationwide leader in custom commercial millwork and casework. They are perfectly positioned to further improve efficiencies and greatly reduce the industry standard time from design and manufacturing to customer delivery,” Bornemann said. “I am excited to help them build on their Lean processes, and help them strategically plan to meet current and future corporate objectives.”

A graduate of the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business with an MBA degree, Bornemann also attained an MS degree from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s of physics degree from the University of Minnesota. Bornemann and his family currently reside in Rolla, MO.

ABOUT COHEN ARCHITECTURAL WOODWORKING

Cohen Architectural Woodworking is an architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. The firm has won multiple awards including the Small Giants recognition from Forbes magazine, Architectural Woodwork Institute’s Award of Excellence for six separate projects, and the 2016 Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com

