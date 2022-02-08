Cohen Architectural Woodworking To Add 25+ New Hires

Jobs Include Both Management & Production Teams

Amidst the throws of the pandemic, one area based design/build and manufacturing firm continues to grow and expand. Cohen Architectural Woodworking announced it is seeking to add over 25 managerial and production employees to its team.

The added personnel are needed to meet the growing needs of customers nationwide for Cohen’s millwork and commercial cabinetry products. Key open positions include HR Manager and Engineering staff. Most opportunities exist in the production area.

“We are seeing large increases in orders based on our new business model, and need additional personnel to meet customer demand,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “As we shift our approach to larger projects, and more direct work with clients, we are helping them better forecast their woodworking needs for future construction. Customers are realizing improvements in overall design with less call for changes, faster delivery, and enjoying a significant cost savings.”

Cohen said the model has given the firm a competitive edge. “Customers really appreciate this direct approach which is seldom seen in the commercial woodworking industry. Many long standing clients are increasing their orders and we are onboarding new customers as well.”

According to Cohen, Cohen Woodworking has restructured their internal practice areas to improve efficiencies in design, estimating and engineering. “The greater focus on Lean Manufacturing is helping us create a dynamic culture. We are projecting strong growth in 2022 and well into the future. There has been no better time to build your career and grow as a member of the Cohen Architectural Woodworking team than today.”

For information on opportunities at Cohen Architectural Woodworking go to www.cohenwoodworking.com/careers, call 573-265-7070, or stop by to fill out an application at 9 Industrial Dr, St James MO 65559.

Cohen Architectural Woodworking is an architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. Two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships and we care about excellence. Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, airports, education, retail, transportation, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction. The firm has won multiple awards including the Small Giants recognition from Forbes magazine, Architectural Woodwork Institute’s Award of Excellence for six separate projects, and the 2016 Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com

