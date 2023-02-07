Cohen Woodworking Names Alan Turner Plant Manager

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Alan Turner has joined the company as Plant Manager. An experienced leader in plant operations, Turner will oversee the production and manufacturing team for all of Cohen’s woodworking products.

Turner has over two decades of experience in plant management and supervision. Most recently he served as Operations Manager with Tacony Corp. in Saint James overseeing multiple facilities. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and is well skilled in meeting production goals.

“Alan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Cohen team and is already well known in the regional manufacturing industry,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “He is a dynamic leader and highly respected for his work with Tacony and others. Alan will help us optimize our production capabilities to meet the growing needs of our clients.”

New General Manager Kimberly Arnold added, “As the new GM it is important to have the right people in the right seats. Alan is the perfect fit as we continue to add onto our exceptional team.”

Turner said, “Cohen Woodworking has an excellent reputation not only in the commercial woodworking industry but in the local community as well. I look forward to helping Cohen better their already outstanding services and help them meet their strategic goals and objectives.”

A U.S. Veteran, Turner served with the Army National Guard from 1983-1989. He is married with a son, also working at Cohen Woodworking, and two step-daughters. He currently resides in Cuba, MO.

Cohen Architectural Woodworking is an architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. Two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships and we care about excellence. Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, airports, education, retail, transportation, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com