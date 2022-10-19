Cohen Woodworking Names Kimberly Arnold General Manager

Cohen Architectural Woodworking announces Kimberly Arnold has joined the company as General Manager. An experienced executive leader, Arnold will oversee customer development and will play an impactful role in developing new client partnerships as part of Cohen’s strategic growth plan.

Arnold joins Cohen after serving as Chief Development Officer of Brewer Science in Rolla, MO.

She was a key member of Brewer’s executive leadership team where she substantially impacted company-wide sales by driving strategy, operations, execution and partnership development for the international company. She provided enterprise leadership with other corporate officers in planning, development and execution of global organizational strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Kimberly to the Cohen team,” said Ben Cohen, CEO. “She has a wealth of experience helping companies increase sales in high multiples. In addition, Kimberly understands the construction industry and has worked with clients both nationally and internationally. She will be a strong catalyst, helping to drive us to new levels of revenue and profitability.”

“Cohen Woodworking is a highly respected and well known firm, a top Forbes small business and a highly awarded company,” Arnold added. “I look forward to adding my knowledge, expertise and skills to this outstanding team.”

Besides working with Brewer Science in various capacities for a total of 18 years, Arnold also served with Knowledge Sharing Systems in Raleigh, NC, Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, and American Management Systems (AMS) in Fairfax, VA. She is a graduate of the University Missouri-Rolla with a BS in Economics. Arnold is married to husband, Tony, has three children and two grandchildren, and currently resides with her family in Rolla.

Cohen Architectural Woodworking is an architectural design/build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri. Two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships and we care about excellence. Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, airports, education, retail, transportation, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction. The firm has won multiple awards including the Small Giants recognition from Forbes magazine, Architectural Woodwork Institute’s Award of Excellence for six separate projects, and the 2016 Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com

