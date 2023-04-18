Cohen Woodworking Rebrands Focusing on Innovation and Growth

Cohen Woodworking, announces it is launching a new brand identity to focus on the company’s innovation in woodworking design with dynamic plans for future growth.

Cohen has created a new logo, a new mark, and has redesigned its website. Created by graphic designer Rachel Cohen, the logo boldly accentuates the name “Cohen”, a brand well-known nationwide in the commercial woodworking industry for over four decades. Red was selected by Cohen owners to highlight creativity, boldness and a strong and powerful energy that drives them to take action.

Cohen’s focus is on designing solutions for everyday challenges. “We are building on the founder’s vision of a family-run business known for excellent woodworking craftsmanship and have focused our mission to create innovative designs and solutions whenever millwork is a key part of the construction plan,” said Ben Cohen, CEO and co-owner. “Our new leadership team has re-engineered the company to be more strategic and intentional, highly focused on business results, growth opportunities, and a great professional environment while continuing to build our people-centric culture. The brand is symbolic of our new direction.”

Nate Cohen, CFO and co-owner, said, “We have helped our people to be more effective by streamlining roles and responsibilities. This includes moving away from traditional silo departments to project teams with specific focus on client type. Responsibilities have been changed and processes streamlined with a new Enterprise Resource Planning system.”

“In addition, we have brought in some of the best talent in the area to join our team,” Nate added. “Many are highly skilled people from inside and outside our industry who bring fresh insights into our business. Our rebrand highlights our new innovative approach.”

Ben Cohen added that Cohen is poised for growth both now and in the future. “We are forecasting more than 20% growth this year after a sizeable gain in 2022, as we shift towards larger projects and national accounts. Cohen will continue to build on current relationships and develop new avenues for expansion.”

To view the new branding video visit Cohen Branding Video .

Cohen is an architectural design-build woodworking firm headquartered in St. James, Missouri.

Two things are obvious to anyone walking through our doors–we care about relationships, and we care about excellence. Cohen standardizes and builds high-quality custom millwork components and casework for healthcare, airports, education, retail, transportation, hotels, and more, for new construction, renovation, and disaster reconstruction. The firm has won multiple awards including the Small Giants recognition from Forbes magazine, Architectural Woodwork Institute’s Award of Excellence for six separate projects, and the 2016 Small Business of the Year award from the Rolla Chamber of Commerce. Additional accolades include qualifying for the Inc. 5000, named to the list of Best Places to Work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and named a Top Family Owned Business by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. For more information visit https://cohenwoodworking.com