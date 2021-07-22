Color Art Construction Awarded LaunchCode Techforce Center

Color Art Construction is the newest addition to LaunchCode’s ground-breaking team in St. Louis.

LaunchCode was founded in 2013 by Jim McKelvey, creator of Square and St. Louis native. This nonprofit organization helps people with nontraditional backgrounds find career opportunities in technology. In the last several years, LaunchCode has provided free and accessible education, training and paid apprenticeships to thousands in the region.

Now in 2021, actual ground is being broken for LaunchCode’s new Techforce Center at 4811 Delmar Boulevard. The facility expansion supports ongoing efforts to increase national visibility for St. Louis in the areas of computer programming and technology.

Color Art Construction joins community developer Rise and architectural firm JEMA on the project. Improvements to the 19,000 square-foot center feature collaborative spaces for gathering, a coffee bar, and an area for computer programming and learning. The new classroom and meeting spaces offer LaunchCode the ability to increase class cohort sizes by 33%, from 600 to 800 students per year.

As the largest interior solutions provider in the St. Louis region, Color Art delivers “Knowledge at Work” through furniture, construction and technology services. This combination of offerings provides clients the opportunity to streamline multiple facility needs through a single, seamless source. Find more information at www.color-art.com.

Share this: Tweet



