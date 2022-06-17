Commerce Bank Hosts Topping Out Ceremony for Commerce Bank Tower

Commerce Bank hosted a topping out ceremony today to commemorate the final beam placement on the Commerce Bank Tower at the corner of Forsyth Boulevard and North Meramec. John Kemper, president and chief executive officer, Commerce Bancshares; Missouri State Senator Brian Williams; Jason Hall, chief executive officer, Greater St. Louis; Robert Tomaso, office managing partner, Husch Blackwell; and Chuck Kim, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Commerce Bank; provided remarks.

Robert Tomaso

Prior to its placement, Kemper, Williams, Hall, Tomaso, Kim and David Kemper, executive chairman of Commerce Bancshares, signed the beam along with Commerce Bank team members, community leaders, elected officials and construction and design partners. In conjunction with the Commerce Bank Tower construction, Commerce is celebrating 50 years of serving the St. Louis community.

“Our growth in St. Louis is a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in Commerce Bank,” said John Kemper. “As we mark our 50th year of operating here, Commerce Bank Tower helps us start a new chapter in our history of creating jobs, building community, and serving individuals, families and businesses across the region.”

Commerce Bank Tower is a 15-story Class-A+ office building featuring more than 282,000 sq. ft. of office and retail space. It will provide tenants with a 7,500 sq. ft. fitness facility and is being designed to meet LEED standards, with a green roof and electric vehicle charging stations in the 1,200-car parking garage. Additional amenities include a one-acre private garden terrace and approximately 7,300 sq. ft. of retail space on the ground level.

“US Capital Development and McCarthy Building Companies helped us bring our vision of the tower to life,” said Kim. “We wanted to create an environment that was welcoming for our team members and customers. We also knew it had to be adaptable to meet the requirements of future tenants and able to evolve with the dynamic pace of business.”

Law firm Husch Blackwell will lease approximately 128,000 sq. ft. of space on the eleventh through fifteenth floors. Construction and design partners on the project include McCarthy Building Companies and US Capital Development.

“Commerce Bank Tower is not only a premier office building, but it will also be a hub of innovation and growth,” said Bob Holmes, chairman and chief executive officer, Commerce Bank St. Louis. “With tenants like Husch Blackwell, a company that shares our commitment to advancing the region, Commerce Bank Tower will house organizations with the talent and desire to nurture and serve businesses and individuals across St. Louis.”

Completion of construction is expected early 2023. For all leasing inquiries, please contact Pam Hinds with Balke Brown Transwestern at (314) 802-0803 or phinds@balkebrown.com.

About Commerce Bank With $35 billion in assets1 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, Inc., leverages more than 155 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line. Learn more at www.commercebank.com

Share this: Tweet



