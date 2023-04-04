Commerce Bank Tower Clayton Completed

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Commerce Bank is celebrating the completion of Commerce Bank Tower, a 250,000-plus-square-foot, Class A+ office building at the corner of Forsyth Boulevard and North Meramec Avenue in Clayton.

The bank and project partners hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 4. In attendance were Commerce Bancshares President and CEO John Kemper, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris.

McCarthy is the builder, with Christner Architects as the designer. Equipped with a green roof and electric vehicle charging stations in parking garage of more than 1,200 spaces, the structure is built to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification according to the U.S. Green Building Council.

The tower is 15 stories of glass with 10 floors of office and 7,200 square feet of first floor retail space. Amenities include a one-acre garden terrace on the sixth floor, ground floor retail space and tenant access to a 7,500-square-foot fitness facility.

“The opening of the Commerce Bank Tower is an exciting opportunity to support the growth of the region and our investment in the future of the St. Louis community,” said Commerce Bank St. Louis Chairman and CEO Bob Holmes. “With more than 50 years’ experience serving businesses, individuals and families across the region, we committed to building more than just a modern workspace for our team. Commerce Bank Tower is a space for like-minded companies to bring innovative ideas to life for the benefit of the region.”