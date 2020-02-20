Community Painting Event Set for March 14th

Public Invited to Help Create Art Installation for Maplewood Transit Stop Transformation Project

Construction has commenced on the Maplewood Transit Stop Transformation Project at the corner of Manchester Rd. and Marshall Ave., and organizers are calling on the local community to help create the public art installation, which will serve as a focal point of the renovated space. A community painting event will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Citizens National Bank Park. People of all ages and abilities are welcome, and no formal art training is required.

The Maplewood Transit Stop Transformation project is a joint initiative between CMT, AARP in St. Louis, KaBOOM!, the City of Maplewood and Citizens National Bank to convert the space surrounding the Maplewood MetroBus stop into a fun, artistic space that encourages active play, cultivates community and increases transit use. The design for the overall project was led by BlackArc Design with input from residents. The public art installation is a key feature of the project, building on – yet distinct from – the architect’s design.

The work of local, award-winning painter and mixed media artist Genevieve Esson, of Maplewood, was selected for the public art installation. Esson earned a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in painting from Webster University and has completed 17 public art projects. Her vision for the Maplewood Transit Stop Transformation Project celebrates the identity of the City of Maplewood and expresses a deep understanding and commitment to equitable development, the impact and possibility of play and the ability for creative interventions to produce long-term impact in neighborhoods.

“We are eager to work with Esson and the community at-large to bring the public art design to life,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We encourage residents of all ages to be part of this community initiative that will help further enhance the engaging space being created at this busy traffic stop.”

The Maplewood Transit Stop Transformation project serves as an extension to Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) and AARP in St. Louis’ ongoing efforts to raise awareness about “placemaking” around transit. This is a concept that transforms places people simply pass through en route to their next destination – like MetroLink and MetroBus stations – into active, engaging corridors that connect individuals and neighborhoods by offering access to products, services and green spaces. To learn more, call Citizens for Modern Transit at (314) 231-7272 or visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region. To learn more, visit www.cmt-stl.org.