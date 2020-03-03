Commuters “Hopping on Transit” At Select Transit Centers March 20th

Customer Appreciation Event to Feature a Rolling Scavenger Hunt and Reinforce Why Transit is a Sweet Ride

Transit is a safe, beneficial transportation option utilized daily by thousands of St. Louis area residents. To demonstrate appreciation to these individuals and reinforce why transit is a sweet ride, representatives of Citizens for Modern Transit, Metro Transit, Metro Transit Public Safety, St. Louis County Police Department, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, St. Clair County Transit District, AARP St. Louis and University of Missouri–St. Louis will be handing out bunny candy to those “Hopping on Transit” between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20 (the first day of Spring) at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere, Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Belleville Transit Centers. MetroLink and MetroBus riders boarding at those transit centers will also be given clues to help them find several prize-filled, Golden Eggs hidden at other transit stops as part of a rolling scavenger hunt.

To add to the fun, TapSnap™ Studio Photo Booths will be at each event site. Transit riders can get a commemorative photo taken to share on social channels explaining why #TransitIsASweetRide.

“Citizens for Modern Transit has been teaming up with Metro Transit and other partnering organization for more than a year now to promote the benefits of taking transit, build relationships between commuters and members of law enforcement patrolling the system, and demonstrate appreciation for riders,” said Kimberly Cella, executive director of Citizens for Modern Transit. “We’re excited about our latest event and encourage riders to get in on the fun by particpting in the scavenger hunt.”

Taulby Roach, president and chief executive officer of Bi-State Development added, “Customer engagement and security are key components of our primary goal at Metro Transit – to provide our customers with the safest, most convenient and most comfortable transit services. Working with CMT, UMSL, AARP and our law enforcement partners on events like these give us valuable opportunities to interact with our riders, which helps us strengthen relationships and reinforce our commitment to delivering a world-class, customer-focused transit experience.”

All partnering organizations are members of the Transit Advisory Working Group (TAWG), which was established to help improve safety and security on MetroLink and restore public confidence in St. Louis’ main public transportation system. To learn more Transit Community Engagement Events like “Hop on Transit … It’s a Sweet Ride,” visit www.cmt-stl.org or www.metrostlouis.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

About Metro Transit

Metro Transit operates the St. Louis region’s public transportation system which includes 400 clean-burning diesel buses that serve 77 MetroBus routes in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Metro also operates MetroLink light rail vehicles on 46 miles of track serving 38 stations in the two-state area, and operates Metro Call-A-Ride, a paratransit fleet of 122 vans. Metro Transit is a Bi-State Development enterprise.