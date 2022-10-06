Concrete Contractors Safety Record Awards

Concrete contractors with exemplary safety records for 2021 were recognized by the Safety & Risk Management Council (SRMC) of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, Mo., at the association’s Annual Conference on September 29 in Cleveland, OH.

W. Burr Bennett Awards for Safety Excellence were given to specialty contractor Keystone Structural Concrete, Houston, TX, and general contractor Shiel Sexton, Indianapolis, IN. These awards are presented to contractors that place the highest priority on safety. Entries are judged on three years of safety performance indicators; values and trends; a self-assessment checklist of company safety practices; and detailed descriptions of safety plans and culture.

Additional awards, based on the incident rate for 2021, were presented to general and specialty contractors in four categories. 22 contractors received awards for zero lost time due to accidents, and 25 contractors were recognized for having lowered their incident rate from the previous year. 57 contractors received certificates for achieving an incident rate below the national average.

General contractors receiving the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award for the lowest incident rate were Shiel Sexton Co., Indianapolis, IN (over 650,000 work hours); Gregory Construction Services, Columbus, MS (160,000 – 650,000 work hours) and Wm. Aupperle & Sons, Morton, IL(under 160,000 work hours).

Specialty contractors receiving the Outstanding Safety Achievement Award were Keystone Structural Concrete, Houston, TX (over 300,000 work hours); Vicon Construction, St. Louis,MO(90,000 – 299,999 work hours); and Anderson Commercial Concrete, Moline, IL (under 89,999 work hours).

Three companies were recognized for outstanding fleet safety records: J. J. Barney Construction, Rochester Hills, MI, 480,000 miles with zero accidents; Schiralli Construction Wilson, OK, 1,000,000 miles with zero accidents; and Solid Surface Care, Charlotte, NC, 4,680,000 miles with zero accidents.

The ASCC Safety & Risk Management Council educates contractors on all aspects of safety relating to concrete contracting and insurance matters. The Council also provides oversight on safety publications and events.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 715 member companies in the United States and 12 foreign countries.

For more information, visit www.ascconline.org or call the ASCC office at (866) 788-2722.

