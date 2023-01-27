Concrete Council of St. Louis Hosts Annual Concrete Pavements Seminar

PDH and CEU credits available to attendees

The Concrete Council of St. Louis is hosting its annual Concrete Pavements Seminar Sponsored by Concrete Strategies and MAPEI on Wednesday, February 8th at Fabick Headquarters located at One Fabick Drive, Fenton, MO 63026. The Concrete Pavements Seminar gathers some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss a variety of topics related to concrete paving. This year’s seminar features six sessions beginning at 8:00 a.m. and continuing through 2:15 p.m. Attendees may receive 6 PDH or CEU credits for their time. The cost is $100 for members, government agencies and non-profits and $125 for non-members.

“We look forward to hosting the Concrete Pavements Seminar every year,” said Oliver Dulle, Executive Director of the Concrete Council. “We have such an incredible list of speakers this year, and with the variety of topics being discussed, I’m confident our attendees will come away from this event feeling great about how much practical information they learned. We are also pleased to provide PDH credits in a convenient format.”

The agenda is as follows:

8:00 a.m. – Concrete Parking Lot Overlays I Metro Transit Various Projects

9:00 a.m. – Concrete Pavement Myths

10:00 a.m. – Pavement Lift Cycle Savings in Dollars and CO2

11:00 a.m. – Specific Revisions to Enhance Performance and Reduce Cost

12:30 p.m. – Freeze-Thaw Durability Issues and Solutions

1:30 p.m. – Nano Silicia Internal Curing and Liquid Fly Ash Technology

Registrations must be completed by Monday, February 6. To register to attend, visit the seminar’s website at Concrete Pavements Seminar (constantcontactpages.com). For questions or more information, please contact Gina Heck (gheck@blacktwigllc.com)

The Concrete Council of St. Louis’ primary goal is to increase the incremental use of concrete construction in the area by serving as a resource to owners and agencies considering concrete construction. Membership is made up of firms in the St. Louis area involved in concrete production and construction. The Council provides technical input, site visits, inhouse presentations and cost comparisons, at no cost, for consideration of concrete construction. For more information, visit www.concretecouncil.com.