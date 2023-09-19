Concrete Council of St. Louis Hosts Annual Professional Engineers’ Seminar

PDH and CEU credits available to attendees

The Concrete Council of St. Louis is hosting its annual Professional Engineers’ Seminar Sponsored by Vee-Jay Cement Contracting Co. and Korte Co. on Wednesday, September 27th at Fabick Headquarters located at One Fabick Drive, Fenton, MO 63026. The Professional Engineers’ Seminar gathers some of the brightest minds in the industry to discuss innovations in concrete design and construction. This year’s seminar features six sessions beginning at 8:00 a.m. and continuing through 2:30 p.m. Attendees may receive 6 PDH or CEU credits for their time. The cost is $150 for members, government agencies and non-profits and $200 for non-members.

“The focus of the Concrete Council Professional Engineers Seminar, sponsored by Vee-Jay and Korte, is INNOVATION, and this may be the most illuminating, informative and interesting seminar that we have ever presented,” said Oliver Dulle, Executive Director of the Concrete Council. “I would strongly encourage firms and agencies to take advantage of this showcase opportunity and PDH credits for their professional certifications and would especially recommend that emerging leaders in firms and agencies to attend.”

The agenda is as follows:

8:00 a.m. – AI-Driven Software to Improve Concrete Performance, Savings and Sustainability

9:00 a.m. – Internal Curing

10:00 a.m. – Type 1L Cement | Issues and Updates

11:00 a.m. – Ultra-High-Performance Concrete

12:30 p.m. – Concrete Construction to Reduce Labor Requirements, Insurance Costs, Utility Costs and Meet Increase Resiliency

1:30 p.m. – 100 Above the Park | 2022 International ACI High-Ride Structural Concrete Award Winner

Registrations must be completed by Monday, September 25. To register to attend, visit the seminar’s website at Professional Engineers’ Seminar. For questions or more information, please contact Gina Heck (gheck@blacktwigllc.com)

The Concrete Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit education organization whose primary goal is to increase the incremental use of concrete construction in the area by serving as a resource to owners and agencies considering concrete construction. Membership is made up of firms in the St. Louis area involved in concrete production and construction. The Council provides technical input, site visits, inhouse presentations and cost comparisons, at no cost, for consideration of concrete construction. For more information, visit www.concretecouncil.com.