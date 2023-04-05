Concrete Council of St. Louis Hosts Annual Quality Concrete Awards Dinner

The Annual Quality Concrete Awards Dinner hosted by the Concrete Council of St. Louis and sponsored by the American Concrete Institute of Missouri will take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Missouri Athletic Club in downtown St. Louis. The evening will feature the presentation of two college scholarships, the Award of Honor and recognition of ten Quality Concrete Awards. The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. with the program to follow.

“We are so pleased to be hosting the Quality Concrete Awards once again,” said Oliver Dulle, Executive Director of the Concrete Council. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and honor the work of our member firms who have displayed an excellent use of concrete.”

The Concrete Council will award their annual scholarships funded by the proceeds of the Concrete Council | Fenix Construction Golf Tournament. This year’s recipients are Oyeyemi Efunkoya of Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville and Alex Zarate of Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Quality Concrete Awards will be presented to the projects that demonstrated outstanding versatility and aesthetics in the usage of concrete. Projects to be recognized for 2023 include: Bi-State Development Concrete Overlays, Camp Lejeune Repair Concrete MATS, Citypark/MLS St. Louis, OSF Proton

Therapy Vault Concrete, and Washington University Neuroscience Research Building.

The Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center at Missouri Botanical Garden with receive a special “Green” Award, while the Hancock Place School District Gymnasium and Zitzman Elementary Addition will receive Promotional Awards. A special ACI Award will go to the Curium Project Cyprus Bunker, and the Chairman’s Award will be given to Forsyth Point.

To register for the Quality Concrete Awards Dinner, please visit us here. For more information, please contact the Concrete Council.

The Concrete Council of St. Louis’ primary goal is to increase the incremental use of concrete construction in the area by serving as a resource to owners and agencies considering concrete construction. Membership is made up of firms in the St. Louis area involved in concrete production and construction. The Council provides technical input, site visits, inhouse presentations and cost comparisons, at no cost, for consideration of concrete construction. For more information, visit www.concretecouncil.com.