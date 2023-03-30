Congratulations to the ASA Midwest Council 2023 Nominees

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council proudly announces its 2023 nominees. This is the 30th year ASA will recognize outstanding companies in the St. Louis construction industry. The winners in each category will be announced on April 22nd, during the Emerald City Awards Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Downtown St. Louis.

The four award categories include General Contractor of the Year, Outstanding MEP Subcontractor, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractor, and Outstanding Service Provider/Supplier. Both General Contractors and Subcontractors are nominated based on criteria that includes bid ethics practice, safety policy and practices, jobsite supervision, scheduling coordination, and project relations. The ASA-Midwest Council will also award special safety awards at the gala, to qualifying members who have achieved work safety excellence in 2022.

The ASA Awards Gala is open to everyone in the St. Louis construction industry. This is a must attend event, filled with networking & industry celebration! Tickets for the black-tie- optional event are $225 and includes valet parking. For reservations, visit www.asamidwest.com by April 12th to reserve your tickets and the event sponsorship that meets your company’s marketing goals!

2023 Nominees (Nominees are placed in the appropriate category based on annual revenue)

General Contractor of the Year Nominees:

Category A

BSI Constructors, Contegra Construction Co., Holland Construction Services, Kadean Construction, Keeley Construction, Tarlton Corporation

Category B

Bex Construction Services, Helmkamp Construction Company, Kozeny-Wagner, McGrath & Associates, Musick Construction, Rhodey Construction

Category C

Eagan Building Group, G.S.&S. Construction, SITELINES, Inc., Spiegelglass Construction Company, United Construction Ent. Co. of St. Louis

Outstanding MEP Subcontractor

Category A

Bell Electrical Contractors, Guarantee Electrical Company, Haberberger, Inc., Integrated Facility Services, J.F. Electric, Inc., Jarrell Mechanical Contractors, Murphy Company, PayneCrest Electric, Inc.

Category B

Bi-State Fire Protection, O.J. Laughlin Plumbing Co., R.F. Meeh Co.,

Outstanding Specialty Subcontractor

Category A

Affton Fabricating & Welding Co., BAZAN Painting Co., Flooring Systems, Inc., Golterman & Sabo, Titan Carpentry LLC, T.J. Wies Contracting

Category B

D&L Painting and Drywall, Grant Masonry Contracting, Leach Painting Company, Meyer Painting Company, Swanson Masonry, Inc.

Outstanding Service Provider/Suppliers

Enterprise Bank & Trust, JD Kutter, MJ Products, Negwer Door Systems, SFW Partners, LLC, The Sherwin Williams Paint Co., Too Creative

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty subcontractors, suppliers and service providers serving the construction industry and the community in the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois. The ASA Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy and cooperation. For more information about the ASA Midwest Council, visit www.asamidwest.com or contact executive director, Susan Winkelmann at 314-845-0855. ASA has been Building. Community. since 1967.