Connecting ESG Goals with LEED: Process, Benefits & Resources

Missouri Gateway Green Building Council October 10 Program

For more than 25 years, the green building community has shared a vision for market transformation: defining and recognizing places that benefit people and the environment. The result is thousands of certified green building projects that are more efficient, less polluting, and healthier for occupants. Over the last decade, our industry has seen the emergence of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting and sustainable finance as new tools for market transformation.

Green building programs like LEED have proven to be an important element in the world of ESG reporting and sustainable finance. Alongside LEED, we see companies using the Arc performance platform to collect data, manage and benchmark progress, measure impact and improve performance to work toward their ESG goals. This program will frame the building and operational LEED standards as pivotal to corporate sustainability strategies and achieving ESG goals. We will hear how companies from various sectors are approaching ESG strategy through a robust panel discussion of ESG reporting masters.

Missouri Gateway Green Building Council is presenting this program in partnership with the U.S. Green Building Council and the St. Louis Green Business Challenge.

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 @ 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Where: IBEW Local 1, 5850 Elizabeth Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

Admission: Free for Missouri Gateway Green Building Council members, St. Louis Green Business Challenge participants, USGBC members and students. $25.00 for non-members

Continuing Education: To be submitted for 1 AIA Learning Unit. Eligible for self-reporting for 1 GBCI CE.

