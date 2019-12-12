Construction Complete on KAI-Designed Addition, Renovation to Concord Missionary Baptist Church

Construction has been completed on an addition and renovation to the youth educational space at Concord Missionary Baptist Church (Concord Church) in Dallas, Texas. KAI provided architecture, interior design and MEP engineering services on the project.

KAI’s team provided a re-imagined, modern design for an existing 15,000-square-foot space for youth education, plus designed a 1,347-square-foot addition.

The addition provides an energetic space for teens to gather and hang out while their parents are in other services at the church. KAI Senior Interior Designer Terry Crotty says the addition is well connected to the outside patio through windows and overhead garage doors that can be opened to integrate the interior and exterior spaces. The addition also features vibrant, contemporary furniture, fabric and carpet tile, plus an exposed structure ceiling displaying wood plank “clouds” with integrated lighting.

Adjacent to the addition, KAI also designed renovations to an existing auditorium and worship space for youth of all ages that features an impressive stage for fellowship and music.

“We worked very closely with the church’s youth ministry to transform their vision of holistic empowerment of the entire person into a viable design that encourages all stages of youth development and spiritual growth,” said KAI President Darren James.

About KAI Enterprises

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For nearly 40 years, KAI has been instrumental in transforming communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.