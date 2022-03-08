Construction Dive Selects McCarthy Project Manager Alisa Lewis as a 2022 Construction Champion

She’s one of seven women recognized as an ‘Up-and-Coming Leader’ in the nationwide program.



Alisa Lewis, project manager at McCarthy Building Companies, has been selected as a 2022 Construction Champion by Construction Dive, a national publication that highlights news and trends shaping the construction and building industry. The annual awards program coincides with Women in Construction Week (#WICWeek2022), March 6-12, 2022.

Chosen from more than 650 submissions, Lewis is one of seven women recognized as an “Up-and-Coming Leader.” In total, Construction Dive selected 34 women who “stand as shining examples of how intuition, dedication and intelligence are shaping the industry.”

As a manager of the project controls team on the $1.7 billion Next NGA West campus under construction in north St. Louis, Lewis is helping to ensure that all design and construction work follows strict federal government regulations. Other projects she has helped bring to life during her 16-year McCarthy career include Mercy Heart Hospital in Creve Coeur, the William H. Danforth Wing at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, expansion of the Edward Jones south headquarters campus in Des Peres, the replacement hospital and medical office building for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, Ill. and renovation of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Ill. Collectively, these projects have a construction value of more than $1.2 billion.

“Construction is an intersection of my love of architecture, people and problem solving,” said Lewis. “I am proud of being a part of building projects that not only have an impact on the immediate community, but also the region, nation and world.”

In November 2021, the St. Louis Business Journal honored Lewis in its annual 40 Under 40 list of the region’s top business leaders under the age of 40.

View Construction Dive 2022 Up-and-Coming Leaders.

###

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 13th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021). With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Share this: Tweet



