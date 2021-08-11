Construction Employment Edges Higher in July; Wage Premium Shrinks; AGC Updates Cost Alert

Construction employment, seasonally adjusted, totaled 7,421,000 in July, a gain of 11,000 from June, following three-straight monthly declines in the past five months, according to AGC’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted on Friday. The July total was 227,000 (-3.0%) below the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. The gap widened between residential and nonresidential employment gains. Residential construction employment, comprising residential building and residential specialty trade contractors, increased by 8,300 in July, putting the total 59,000 (2.0%) higher than in February 2020.

Share this: Tweet



