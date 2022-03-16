Construction Management Partners Hires National Industry Leader in Diversity and Inclusion

Construction Management Partners, LLC (CMP) has hired Precious Jackson-Howlett as director of program management services. As a member of the leadership team, her responsibilities will include project management support, construction audit advisory, and diversity program management services.

Jackson-Howlett comes to CMP from Alberici Constructors, where she was the diversity manager. She was a key participant in developing strategic business programs for projects worth more than $2 billion in construction services. Her responsibilities included developing and implementing programs to increase the business management skills of emerging subcontractors, assisting valued clients with developing community impact programs, and expanding the pool of diverse contractors. Jackson-Howlett is a recipient of MOKAN’s (Minority Contractor Association) Construction Executive of the Year award. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of New Orleans and earned a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University.

CMP, an industry leader, was established in 2012 for the purpose of representing owners during pre-construction, construction, and post-construction of their projects. The company serves the following markets: K-12, secondary education, corporate, healthcare and major league sports.

CMP specializes in programs that require coordinated communication, partnering strategies, technical skill and relationship management. The team is dedicated to moving projects successfully from planning through close-out. CMP also provides professional diversity consulting in the areas of MBE/WBE business participation, compliance and capacity building. The CMP team is led by Marvin L. Johnson, CCA, CCP, an award-winning professional with a world-class depth of experience in project management, cost management, and project controls. For information contact Construction Management Partners, 314-454.9111.

