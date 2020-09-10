Construction of Brett Hull’s Junction House Restaurant in Wentzville Nearing Completion

St. Louis Blues hockey legend Brett Hull has added his name to a new upscale sports restaurant and bar called Brett Hull’s Junction House to be opened in October in Wentzville. Originally announced as Junction House in March, the multi-level eating and drinking establishment will occupy more than 9,400 square feet including the main restaurant area, a large covered outdoor patio, and a 1,500 square-foot open-air rooftop suitable for both public use and private events. All three areas of the restaurant will feature a full-service bar and seating for dining with special Brett Hull photos and memorabilia.

“We’ve been in talks with Brett Hull for about 2 years now and are absolutely thrilled to now have him come on board as a partner and add his name and the energy and excitement he brings to our already exciting venue,” said Keith Horneker, a local entrepreneur, restaurateur and Wentzville resident who developed the Junction House concept along with a group of five other St. Louisans with more than 20 years of combined experience in the local food and beverage industry. “Having Brett involved has always been our long-term plan, and now we’ll also serve signature cocktails made with Brett’s very own Codigo brand; a super-premium tequila.”

“I’m excited to be part of such a great group and bring such a neat concept to the city of Wentzville,” said Brett Hull. “As we bring our vision to life and share it with everyone in the community, I’m really happy I could help create jobs in these trying times. I can’t wait to relax out on the rooftop and enjoy some great food and many Codigo cocktails with the great people of Wentzville.”

“Scoring the 4th most goals in NHL history, Brett is not only the best Blue we’ve ever had, but he’s one of the best to ever play in the NHL,” Horneker added. “Brett is a hero in our city and we want to prominently feature him throughout our establishment. Brett plans to be at the grand opening next month and plans to visit regularly with friends throughout the year. We’ll be announcing the grand opening date soon.”

Brett Hull’s Junction House will be the centerpiece of a new 13,600 square-foot commercial development now under construction at 1311 Lodora Drive in Wentzville overlooking Interstate 70 and the rapidly growing development area called The Junction of Wentzville. A new fitness gym called F45 Training Wentzville will occupy the remaining 3,000 square feet of retail space in the new building and will be located adjacent to Brett Hull’s Junction House. It is also scheduled to open later in October 2020.

Sullivan Bank is providing $4.3 million in construction financing for the project, which is being developed by LayneCo Construction Services. Patrick Wittenbrink of Carmody MacDonald P.C. is representing Horneker and his partners in the development.

For more information, visit www.Junction-House.com.