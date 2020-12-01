Construction on Jaguar Land Rover Chesterfield Begins

The 32,000 SF, seven-acre site is expected to be complete next summer

Construction has started on one of Chesterfield’s newest businesses — Jaguar Land Rover Chesterfield, located on a seven-acre site at 1 Jaguar Land Rover Way. A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week with stakeholders as well as city officials.

Jaguar Land Rover Chesterfield is expected to open its doors in the spring of 2020. When it does, the new luxury dealership will become the first facility owned by Imperial Motors outside of the Chicago area.

The new Jaguar Land Rover dealership is designed to match Jaguar Land Rover’s current brand imaging and will be a state-of-the-art dealership facility. Dealer Principal Jordan Aron worked in conjunction with the city of Chesterfield to ensure the aesthetics of the building would blend with the existing community. The site was chosen for its convenient location to serve customers in several counties in the St. Louis metro area.

“This is an exciting time of growth for our family and our business,” said Aron. “We remain highly committed to providing our customers with the highest level of care and attention. The same we have been doing since 1953.

The new dealership will have 18 service bays with dedicated equipment and staff for express service and maintenance. The extensive waiting room will include complimentary Wi-Fi, several choices of seating options and quiet workspace.

The company will be hiring a staff of managers, sales and service personnel.

“We are extremely happy to be part of the Chesterfield community,” Aron said, along with his wife Alyson. “People here want to feel good about the people and the company where they do business. That’s exactly the kind of market we thrive in.”

St. Louis-based Brinkmann Constructors is the general contractor on the project.

“Brinkmann is proud to work with Imperial Motors to bring Jaguar Land Rover to the Chesterfield Valley,” said Kendrick Lathum, Brinkmann Constructors Project Director. “The addition of this dealership to the area continues the strong economic growth in Chesterfield.”

Beginning with one dealership in Illinois over 60 years ago, the family is excited to expand its presence as a part of a multi-franchise dealer organization. Imperial Motors Jaguar of Lake Bluff has won JLR’s most prestigious honor, the “Pride of Jaguar” award. Jaguar Land Rover N.A. evaluated its 200 North American Jaguar and Land Rover retailers based on three key performance categories, choosing 16 top dealers from each brand. Award-winning Jaguar stores received the Pride of Jaguar Retailer Excellence Award. This year Imperial Motors Jaguar of Lake Bluff was in the top 5 in North America! Imperial Motors Jaguar of Lake Bluff has also won the 2020 CarGurus’ Top Rated Dealer Award. Visit www.imperialmotors.com for more information.

Brinkmann Constructors is a national general contractor offering design/build, design/assist and construction management services to a wide variety of commercial industries, including student housing, senior living, industrial and retail. Visit www.brinkmannconstructors.com or call 636-537-9700 for more information.

Photo Above (L to R): Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation, Brinkmann Constructors President Brian Satterthwaite, Owner Jordan Aron, Council Member Dan Hurt, Brinkmann Constructors CEO Bob Brinkmann, and Brinkmann Constructors Project Director Kendrick Lathum