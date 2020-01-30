Construction Underway for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

Payne Family Homes kicked off construction on the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with an early morning groundbreaking celebration Thursday, January 30 at Legends Pointe in O’Fallon. The homebuilder, one of St. Louis’ largest, has been leading the annual St. Jude Dream Home effort since 2014, raising over $6.1 million to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This world renowned hospital helps battle childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Patient families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“We are thrilled – for the seventh consecutive year – to again be building the St. Jude Dream Home,” says Eva Fryar, vice president of construction operations at Payne Family Homes. “Having seen firsthand the incredible work, leading edge research, and compassionate care offered by St. Jude to children from around the world battling life-threatening diseases, all of us on Team Payne are eager to continue helping the children and families served by St. Jude.”

Payne and St. Jude representatives were joined by its generous trade partners and sponsors from around the region who volunteer materials, labor, and time to help build the St. Jude Dream Home at no cost. Last year, 100s of vendor volunteers worked nearly around the clock, giving up weekends and holidays to help construct the most-visited St. Jude Dream Home in St. Louis campaign history. The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home was recognized at the annual St. Jude Dream Home Builder Summit in Memphis as one of the best in the country, winning awards for Best Master Suite, Best Special Features, and Zero Hero. Zero Hero is a title exclusively awarded to builders that deliver a 100% donated home to the fundraising effort. Payne Family Homes has received the title Zero Hero every year it has participated in the Dream Home Giveaway campaign.

National sponsors of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign include Brizo, Trane, Shaw Floors, and Bosch Appliances.

The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home, is a 4,100 sq. ft. total finished area 1.5 story modeled after Payne Family Homes’ all-new Adelaide II floor plan. The home will feature 4 bedrooms and 4 and a half baths, plus a 3-sided sculptural fireplace, interior stone wall, spacious loft area, cozy reading nook, home cinema, and more. Tickets can be reserved beginning June 11 for $100 each, and only 11,500 will be sold. The St. Jude Dream Home will be open to the public for free tours beginning with the grand opening on Saturday, July 11. Tours will continue on Saturdays from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm and Sundays Noon until 5:00 pm until August 16. One lucky ticket holder will be awarded the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home live on-air at FOX2 KTVI on August 20, 2020.

For more information about the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home, call or text 314-477-1218 or visit the St. Jude Dream Home page at www.paynefamilyhome.com to join the VIP list for updates and more info.

The 2020 Dream Home address is:

318 Old Forester Drive

Behind Aldi at the Intersection of Hwy N and Hawk Ridge Trail

LEGENDS POINTE

O’Fallon, MO 63367

Established as one of the Payne Family of companies in 2007, Payne Family Homes has quickly risen to be the St. Louis metro region’s second fastest-growing homebuilder and recently was named one of the area’s fastest growing companies by the St. Louis Business Journal. For more information, visit www.paynefamilyhomes.com or call 314-477-1218.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).